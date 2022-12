The heads of regional associations write protocols on the convening of the UAF congress under pressure: in the

The heads of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Zakarpattia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regional football associations wrote protocols on the convening of an extraordinary UAF Congress in the offices of the heads of military administrations and chiefs of the SSU. The President of the Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Olga Vytak, stated this on her Facebook page.

"In addition to ex-regional Mezheyko, who represents the Zaporizhia Football Association, five more heads of regional associations wrote protocols on the convening of an extraordinary Congress of the UAF under copy in the offices of the heads of military administrations and chiefs of the Security Service of Ukraine. These are Kherson, Zakarpattia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, and logically Kirovohrad associations. All of them want, or rather they are forced to "want" to hold an extraordinary UAF Congress on December 20", - Vytak said.

She stated that the heads of military administrations force the heads of regional associations to deliberately violate the UAF charter, which meets the requirements of FIFA and UEFA.

"This is the first official case when the authorities put pressure on football. Another interesting fact is that in all the protocols of the regional associations sent to Kyiv, not only the font is the same, there are also commas with dots in one place. The scheme is as follows: first the leaders of Kherson, Zakarpattia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, of the Kirovohrad Association go to the office of the head of the MA, they are given to sign the prepared protocol of the association meeting, sent from above, and then in a circular manner. This fact must be properly assessed by the KDC and international football institutes", - noted Vytak.

She added that she feels sorry for the football players, who today have been mixed with politics, and in wartime are forced to engage in under-the-counter games instead of humanitarian aid to the Armed Forces.

"Especially, it's a pity Kherson, the local residents are definitely not into football and the UAF Congress...", - wrote Vytak.

We will remind you that yesterday in the House of Football there was a meeting of the Working Group on holding an extraordinary congress, which found signs of inconsistencies in the UAF Charter on the minutes of the regional associations.

According to the football journalist Ihor Burbas, the UAF is trying to convene urgent elections in violation of the UEFA statute and requirements in order to appoint Andriy Shevchenko as the president of the Ukrainian association, despite the fact that the latter is a resident of Great Britain and cannot stay in Ukraine for a long time.