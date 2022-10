For release on October 14th, 2022 [Defenders Day (Ukraine)]

KYIV RYSING

On October 14th, 2022, Kyiv Strategy Consulting LLC, one of the largest management consultancies in Ukraine,will present KYIV RYSING, an exciting publication about contemporary Ukraine.

Over the past several months, a 130-person strong management consulting team, in collaboration with 60 external subject matter experts and advisors from Ukraine and abroad, have developed a most impressive compendium of facts concerning Ukraine, its citizens, and aspirations for the future.

KYIV RYSING is the product of an independent pro bono academic research project presented in the form of a comprehensive and informative publication. It attempts to accurately portray the real story of Ukraine’s past, present, and collective hopes for its future, condensed into 425 pages of invaluable information across the military, social, environmental, and economic spheres. KYIV RYSING speaks through the voices of real people: from well-known public figures to health care workers in a Kyiv Hospital, whose unwavering dedication to the good of the commonweal reflects the will and energy of the entire nation. KYIV RYSING is at once a brilliant and timely synthesis of indispensable information from multiple reliable sources and a vital practical guide to the path of national recovery ahead.

KYIV RYSING educates, inspires, and serves as a beacon for everyone, reminding the global community that what affects Ukraine, does equally affect the whole world.

COME RYSE WITH US!

