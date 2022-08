The NOC of Ukraine and CF The Future for Children organized Randori in Greece for child athletes from Ukraine

August 12, within the international project Olympic Dreams 2022 with the support of the NOC of Ukraine, CF " The Future for Children ", the Embassy of Ukraine in the Hellenic Republic and personally Mr. Ambassador Sergii Shutenko held an open training "Randori" with the athletes of the Ukrainian Judo Federation and the Judo Federation of Greece.

"We set a simple goal for ourselves: within the framework of the "Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Program", initiated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, to use all opportunities in Greece to help Ukrainian children overcome the stress of the war and the traumatic events they experienced. Over the summer period, in cooperation with Greek partners, Ukrainian and Greek charitable organizations, we have already succeeded in treating more than 500 Ukrainian children. And this work still continues", - the Ambassador of Ukraine in Greece, Sergii Shutenko.

Аnatoliy Boyko, Sergii Shutenko, Spyridon Karavulis, Olena Vikhodet

The Olympic Dreams 2022 project involves more than 100 young Ukrainian athletes training on the base of the professional sports infrastructure SPORTCAMP and Sport Village (Loutraki, Greece) with coaches Karen Balayan and Oleksandra Starkova.

"It's already the second shift of our young athletes taking part in the Olympic Dreams 2022 project. Among them are members of the Ukrainian judo team (cadets, juniors and adults), all of them are our pride, champions and prize winners of European and international tournaments, and we are happy to support their professional level, in difficult times, for the future victories of Ukraine", - said Anatoliy Boyko, philanthropist of "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation.

The sports event was organized as part of a summer educational and training camp in Greece for children from the affected regions of Ukraine, in particular the cities of Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Luhansk, Sumy, Donetsk with the personal support of entrepreneur and philanthropist Anatoliy Boyko, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Hellenic Republic and "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation.