The International Alcohol Holding "Global Spirits Group LLC", with the 2nd vodka brand KHORTYTSA in the world, continuing its rapid expansion across the world with the announcement of entry into the Oman market.

Oman would be another important location where every absolute-quality connoisseur can buy the company’s products.

The main partner of "Global Spirits Group LLC" in the development of sales in the Oman market became "Azura General Trading Ltd" represented by the director of the company Anita Saimon. "Azura" specializes in providing a gateway to alcohol brands from all over the world into the Middle East market.

Bohdan Shepeliuk, International Sales Manager at "Global Spirits Group LLC" commented: "Oman is a dynamic market and a significant country for Global Spirits. This is our first official entry into the market and we are confident we have found the right partner, whose in-depth knowledge of the segment of the commercial drink industry. The first launched vodka brand was "KHORTYTSA". We will also work on the appearance of other brands in Oman market".

Anita Simon, CEO of Azura General Trading Ltd commented:

We are very pleased to represent the KHORTYTSA vodka brand in the Omani market.

The development of the new brand has become a challenge for our team.

But the product has got the great attention of our customers and has taken leading position in the market in a short period of time.

KHORTYTSA is the 2nd vodka brand in the world that meets the needs of customers of different categories, from premium vodka, which is represented by a special design of bottles, to classical vodka with different tastes at an affordable price.

Azura aspires to maximize KHORTYTSA products market presence through the best possible channels.

We look forward to long-term business relations with "Global Spirits" and continue to reach other markets and regions".

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources