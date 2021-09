Ukraine and Brazil have great potential for the bilateral relations development, particularly, in the cultural sphere.

This was stated by Inna Kostyrya, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, Head of the International Relations Department, Vice-Rector for International Cooperation of Kyiv National University of Culture when meeting Mr. Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Ukraine.

Within the framework of Inna Kostyrya “Leadership” author’s course, aimed at the Ukrainian cultural diplomacy potential development at the International Relations Department of Kyiv National University of Culture there was organised a meeting with Mr. Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Ukraine. Mrs. Elda Maria Gaspar Alvarez, Minister and Chief of Cultural Sector, visited the University of Culture together with the Ambassador.

The event was of great interest to both the Department’s teaching staff and students: future diplomats and specialists in cyber security and international activities information support.

Mr. Ambassador stressed the importance of deepening cooperation between our countries, tourism development, and mutual acquaintance with the cultural diversity of both countries. During the meeting, it was agreed that the university would hold several events, master classes to introduce students to the culture, history and national cuisine of Brazil.

Inna Kostyrya noted that the organization of such meetings would contribute to the further development and professional growth of future specialists in cultural diplomacy. For his part, the Ambassador emphasised that in today's world, that is cultural diplomacy be gaining its relevance. It is a soft power aimed to promote the interests of different countries by building a positive image of the country.

“Ukraine and Brazil have a long history of relations, as this year will mark the 130th anniversary of the Ukrainians first resettlement to Brazil. Currently, our country has many citizens with Ukrainian roots, descendants of those first emigrants. They sing Ukrainian songs, speak Ukrainian in the family circles, and get dressed in embroidered clothes for the holidays”, – said the Ambassador.

Inna Kostyrya is convinced that the large Ukrainian Diaspora in Brazil – all about 1 million people – with regard to its 130-year history, should become one of the drivers of relations and cultural exchange development between the two countries.

“For our part, we also consider the possibility of holding online events with Ukrainian Diaspora organizations in Brazil to get acquainted with the country, its culture, politics, economy and possible cultural exchanges”, – said Inna Kostyrya.

