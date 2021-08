DP World TIS Pivdennyi container terminal will operate the Chornomorskyi service in partnership with Turkish container line, Akkon Lines.

It is said in statement DP World.

This regular weekly service will ensure a direct and fast connection between the container terminal at the Pivdennyi port in the Odessa region of Ukraine and the key Turkish ports of Ambarlı and Gebze.

The corresponding agreement was signed on 26/08/21 by Igor Zhygora, Director General of DP World TIS Pivdennyi terminal, and Director General of AKKON Shipping Salim Ishyl. The first vessel call on DP World TIS Pivdennyi is expected to be in the first decade of September.

Shorter and more flexible routes will force the maritime logistics between DP World TIS Pivdennyi and Turkey, and facilitate the access of Ukrainian business to the rest of the Turkish ports, in particular Gemlik, Mersin and Aliaga.

As a result, Ukrainian cargo owners will be able to gain additional and easier access to the Mediterranean and Middle African markets, the Romanian port of Constanta, Valencia, Barcelona and Castellon in Spain, the Italian ports of Salerno and Genoa, Tunisia's Sousse and Bizerte, Algeria's Annaba and many others.

"Akkon Lines discovers Ukraine with a reliable partner - DP World TIS Pivdennyi, which is part of the DP World port group. For the first time we will have access to the market of Ukraine, which is the leader in container turnover at the Black Sea and has a strategically important location. This cooperation gives us access to the unique multimodal infrastructure of our Ukrainian partners, including the network of the so-called dry ports and rail terminals. Instead, Akkon Lines will bring to Ukraine a spotless service and quality of services according to the highest world standards, opening opportunities to Ukrainian business to enter North African and Mediterranean markets. We are very pleased with the port-centric logistic philosophy of DP World and their container terminal in Ukraine and are convinced of a successful partnership", - Igor Bogdanov, Director of AKKON Shipping Ukraine, agent of AKKON Lines in Ukraine commented.

Igor Zhygora, Director General of DP World TIS Pivdennyi stated: "We are happy to welcome Akkon Lines in Ukraine and sincerely thank our Turkish partners for high trust in DP World TIS Pivdennyi. Our collaboration is a demonstration of Ukraine's increasing recognition on the international market and the strong development of the Ukrainian market during such a challenging time for the industry due to the pandemic. We are focused on the development of multimodal transportations, modern port infrastructure, integrated client service, and this strategy is proving successful, as evidenced by the interest of international lines and the increase in container traffic - even despite the pandemic. The terminal will continue to invest in its own capacity, develop additional services and multimodality in order to offer its customers new and even better services".

DP World TIS Pivdennyi is a fast, lean and customer-oriented container terminal located in the waters of Pivdennyi seaport in the Odessa region of the Ukraine.

In 2020, the company became part of the globally recognized DP World port group, which owns 51% of the terminal's shares; a shareholding is held by Ukrainian co-owners of TIC port, in particular Andriy Stavnitser and Igor Grebennikov.

Akkon Lines container line was founded in 2018 under the auspices of the companies AKKON Maritime Transport and Trade A.S. and in partnership with Akarlar Shipping. The latter has a 50-year history in the maritime sector in Turkey.

