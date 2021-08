Igor Kononenko received gratitude for the long-term support of the military in the east of the country

Igor Kononenko has been financially supporting the military for many years. It is stated on the official page of the Charitable Foundation "Terytoriya Dobra" on Facebook.

The authoritative All-Ukrainian Charitable Foundation notes that despite the development of the volunteer movement in Ukraine, the army still has problems that can be solved quickly only with the help of philanthropists.

"There are many problems in the army, as usual. There are problems that can be solved without outside help (and there are many such problems), but most of them are solved by people who understand that there is a war going on in the country and the military needs their help. Igor Kononenko has been with us since the beginning of the war and helps with many problematic issues giving millions of hryvnias. Thanks for your help 58!" — it is stated on the official page of the Charitable Foundation "Terytoriya Dobra".

In particular, we are talking about the purchase of car parts, quadcopters, the necessary optics, medicines.

You can join the military assistance by following the link.

Earlier, politician and businessman Igor Kononenko initiated the provision of new equipment to the Piskivskyi Center for Health Care in Borodyansky district. In addition, thanks to Kononenko's Foundation, six new powerful ventilators are operating in the Obukhiv Central Regional Hospital.

In 2020 Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated UAH 5.7 million to help fight Covid-19.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources