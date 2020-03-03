Yaroslavsky’s Kharkiv Palace Hotel 5 * isproved to be the best in Eastern Europe for business and events for t

Kharkiv Palace * 5, the five-star luxuryhotel, owned by the famous Ukrainianbusinessman Alexander Yaroslavsky, has been recognized as the best in twonominations for the prestigiousinternational hotel business award“International Hospitality Awards” forthe second year in a row.

Kharkiv Palace outperformed allcompetitors in the categories of BEST BUSINESS HOTEL 5 * and BEST MICE HOTEL for the second time in a row.

According to the organizers of theaward, 389 hotels from 25 countries ofEurope submitted applications forparticipation in the InternationalHospitality Awards this year. Only 132 were able to reach the final and competefor the title of best in 27 industry awardnominations. The winners were awardedon March 1 at the InterContinental Kyivhotel.

Kharkiv Palace Hotel was ahead of itscompetitors Fairmont Baku FlameTowers, as well as Ukrainianmetropolitan hotels Hyatt Regency Kyiv, Intercontinental Kyiv and Premier PalaceHotel in the category of BEST BUSINESS HOTEL 5 *.

In the BEST MICE HOTEL nomination, the Kharkiv hotel of AlexanderYaroslavsky beat the Kyiv PresidentHotel and the Mercure Kyiv CongressHotel, as well as the Marriott WarsawHotel and InterContinental Vienna. In2018, Kharkiv Palace Hotelwas recognized as the best in the samecategories among other hotels in morethan two dozen European countries. Yaroslavsky’s Kharkiv Palace Hotelfirstly got the title of Best MICE Hotel in2014.

Earlier Kharkiv Palace 5 * became thefirst hotel of luxury class in Kharkiv. Itscreation was initiated and financed byAlexander Yaroslavsky, the famousUkrainian businessman and the generalinvestor in the preparation of Kharkiv forthe European Football Championship2012 (Euro 2012). The total investmentamounted to $126 million. DCH was theconstruction operator. NowadaysKharkiv Palace 5 * is one of the largestfashionable hotels in Ukraine andEastern Europe. Alexander Yaroslavskycelebrates important dates at his hotel. For example, the recent high-profileanniversary, which brought togethermany VIP guests.