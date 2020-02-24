subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.1 26.53
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • "Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands
24 February 2020, Monday, 18:03 204
Economy 2020-02-25T00:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
"Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands

"Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands

Валерия Драгомирова

The magazine has published a list of the 25 most successful Ukraine-based brands, which includes companies from various economic sectors.


The rating includes such brands as ATB supermarket chain, Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, Darnitsa pharmaceutical company, Lvivske beer, Morshinskaya mineral water.

"These are the brands of Ukrainian companies that managed to win top positions in their industries and gain popularity all over the country. Each of them was able to find the key to the consumer in their own way – product authenticity, excellent quality, affordable pricing policy or non-standard marketing moves – and due to this, their brands are now on everyone’s lips" – magazine’s editorial staff explains.

Among the companies mentioned on the list there were some that went through a rebranding last year. For instance, Darnitsa introduced its new logo – the microscope-shaped letter "d".

"This is a reflection of our goals and growth vector. Last year, we began a large-scale transformation and defined several strategic areas: digitalization, leadership in complex generics and creating an international brand," – Andrei Obrizan, Darnitsa CEO, commented.

As reported, in November 2019 Korrespondent magazine ranked Darnitsa as the most expensive pharmaceutical brand in Ukraine, valuing it at $172.2 million.
Over 15,600 Ukrainians Registered With Consular Offices In Italy, None Infected With Coronavirus
Police Considering Possible Involvement Of Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara In Atlantic Group CEO Starytskyi’s Murder
News
FlixBus Ready To Adjust Transportation From/To Ukraine Depending On Local Authorities’ Recommendations In Case Of Coronavirus Outbreaks 18:04
"Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands 18:03
SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus 18:02
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers From Italy At Tisa Automobile Crossing In Zakarpattia Region From 8 AM On February 25 17:59
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers Arriving From Italy At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports From 8 PM 17:56
more news
American investors who spend billions in Ghana are interested in Ukraine 11:35
"Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands 18:03
Flights To Milan And Venice Conducted Under Schedule Till Aviation Authority Informs About Threat Of Coronavirus – UIA 14:29
Costs For Zelenskyy’s Foreign Business Trips In 2020 Is Planned To Increase Twice - State Affairs Department 14:19
After Evacuating Citizens From Chinese Wuhan And Disinfection SkyUp Aircraft Flies To Egypt And From Lviv To Kyiv 14:41
more news
NACB Questions Akhmetov In Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko 14:34
Court Places Suspect Of Hurting Police Officers In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region Under Night-Time House Arrest 14:32
Costs For Zelenskyy’s Foreign Business Trips In 2020 Is Planned To Increase Twice - State Affairs Department 14:19
Flights To Milan And Venice Conducted Under Schedule Till Aviation Authority Informs About Threat Of Coronavirus – UIA 14:29
American investors who spend billions in Ghana are interested in Ukraine 11:35
more news
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population Under PSO By 15% To UAH 3,950 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For February
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok