14 February 2020, Friday, 17:53 315
Politics 2020-02-14T23:45:03+02:00
Ukraine`s chief rabbi accuses Sytnyk ol lie

Валерия Драгомирова
Artem Sytnik. Фото: genplanua
NABU Director Artem Sytnik lied when he said information about the Synagogue wiretapping in 2018 was "fake"

The chief rabbi of Ukraine and Kyiv, Moshe Reuven Asman, wrote it on his Facebook page, "DS" reports.


“With deep sadness, I took the dishonest words I heard yesterday that the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee, because when he had taken office, he'd sworn allegiance to the people of Ukraine and vowed to tell the truth! Yesterday, Sytnik bluntly stated that information about tapping parishioners in the synagogue was fake. Alas, he publicly told a lie yesterday," Mr. Asman wrote, noting that during a confidential meeting with Sytnik he gave him the necessary evidence.

The chief rabbi of Ukraine also noted that "Sytnik as well called "fake" the information about the surveillance in Strasbourg (the object of which was an ECHR judge - "DS")."Moreover, the detective caught while spying in Strasbourg and the detective mentioned in the protocol on conducting audio control in the Synagogue is the same person - Artem Sytnik's operative S. Rokun," he wrote.

Mr. Asman also noted that he was aware of "the NABU's actions, with the aim of persecuting the parishioners of the synagogue." He noted that he personally conversed to witnesses, "who talked about pressure exerted on them and threats from the NABU detectives in order to give false testimonies and defame innocent people."

“Of course, I have an intention to inform the international community about the situation, and I will also appeal to the country's leadership with a request to take action,” he added.

Recall that in October 2018, Moshe Reuven Asman, the chief rabbi of Ukraine and Kiev, stated that tapping devices had allegedly been discovered in the Kyiv synagogue. According to Mr. Asman, he learned from his own "competent sources" that persons related to the NABU had allegedly been involved in illegal surveillance.
