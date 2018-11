The Parliamentary Regulations Committee has determined that the requests to lift the immunity of Member of Parliament Stanyslav Berezkin (People’s Will parliamentary group) and authorize his arrest and detention are lawful.

The committee made this determination at a meeting on Monday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The committee determined that the three requests from the Prosecutor General’s Office were lawful because they were submitted by a law-enforcement entity, but it also determined that the accusations that prompted the requests to authorize Berezkin’s arrest and detention were not sufficiently substantiated or justified.

Berezkin is suspected of embezzling USD 20 million from Oschadbank together with his close relatives and business partners.

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, he organized a scheme for embezzling the USD 20 million under the pretext of obtaining a loan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko requested on November 7 that the parliament lift Berezkin’s immunity and authorize his arrest and detention.

Berezkin has denied that he and his family were involved in embezzlement of a loan of USD 20 million from Oschadbank.