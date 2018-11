Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov says the country will suspend its membership in the Interpol if a representative of Russia is elected the president of the organization.

Minister Avakov gave the position during the 87th General Assembly of the Interpol on November 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine will consider suspension of its membership in the Interpol in case of election of a representative of Russia to the post of the president of the Interpol," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2017, Minister Avakov said the International Police (Interpol) intended to continue cooperation with Ukraine in order to prevent the Russian Federation to abuse tools of the international search of Interpol.