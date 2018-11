The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has denied fabrication of evidence in the criminal case against the former acting chairman of the State Fiscal Service Myroslav Prodan, suspected of illegal enrichment for UAH 90 million.

Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

He says there has no pressure on the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prodan's lawyer Larysa Kryvoruchko said Kholodnytskyi knew that the evidence in the case against her client had been fabricated.

She also accused Kholodnytskyi of releasing information of the pre-trial investigation through mass media in violation of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.