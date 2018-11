The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed former president Viktor Yanukovych accused of high treason to deliver his last plea on December 5 because of an injury.

Presiding judge Vladislav Deviatko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The judge satisfied a request of the lawyers of Yanukovych to postpone the last plea until December 5.

The court denied the defense interrogation of the witness of the defense Eduard Stavytsyi, the former energy and coal industry minister of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 30, 2018, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv finished debates within the high treason case against former president Viktor Yanukovych.

The prosecutor's office asks the court to sentence Yanukovych to 15 years in prison.