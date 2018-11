Opposition block is ready to support any agreements that will be reached in the Normandy format, - Boyko

Yuriy Boyko’s comment to the correspondent of Ukrainsky Novyny information agency on the question of the prospects of peace negotiations to resolve the situation in the Donbas.

“We remain consistent supporters of the full implementation of the Minsk agreements by all participants in the negotiation process. We believe that today there is no alternative to this format.

At the same time, the Oposition block insists on the need to immediately begin a humanitarian dialogue with our fellow citizens in uncontrolled territories as it specified in Article 8 of the Minsk Agreements. All decisions of the Ukrainian authorities should be aimed at achieving peace in the Donbas and the normalization of life and social security of people on both sides of the zone of military conflict.

We also declare that the Opposition block is ready to support any agreements that will be reached in the Normandy format, as well as in the framework of the Volker-Surkov mission”, Yuri Boyko said.