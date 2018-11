Ukrainian peacekeepers protect peace in the DR of the Congo and win respect on behalf of the whole world

Recently, on October 25, the ninth rotation of 18 separate helicopter detachment of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR of the Congo has assumed the authority to carry out tasks in the African country, in accordance with the UN mandate. From the first days, the mission is using all the potential of the Ukrainian unit in favor of a peaceful local population.

There is no single day without the departures of the Ukrainian Mi-8 and Mi-24 fulfilling tasks set by the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR of the Congo. During the last week Ukrainian pilots performed 85 flights with a total duration of more than 90 hours. The Ukrainian contingent carries out such tasks as conducting air reconnaissance and surveillance, carrying out measures for deterring the enemy, provide fire support of the UN ground forces, ensuring the operations of the forces of the Mission, conducting search and rescue operations, and so on.

Our service personnel interact daily with representatives of foreign contingents, who unanimously declare: to know that Ukrainian crews are working near you - this is the best calmative.

The same thesis was confirmed by Brigade General of the Armed Forces of India, Dinesh Singh Bisht, commander of the Mission Central Sector Brigade, who has conducted fly-over of subordinate units and positions in the Northern Kivu sector today. “The flight was excellent” - told the general, - “working with Ukrainians you are always sure that they will be in the right place in the right time and will perform missions accurately and qualitatively”.