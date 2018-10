Tetiana Popova, a media-expert / senior expert for strategic communications at the Information Security non-governmental organization, states that the rating organized by the IMI non-governmental organization and journalist analytical center was unprofessional.

Popova has written this on Facebook.

"I cannot understand how could a story from Ukranews Denys Ivanesko written after our joint press conference with Sergiy Tomilenko get into the rating of unreliable news. The press conference was conducted with the participation of Professor Volodymyr Paniotto, the director general of the Kyiv International Sociology Institute. They in KMIS held a survey we referred to in out story," she wrote.

"At the same time, similar news stories have also been published by Radio Liberty and the Ukrinform agency, however, so far no one has declared them unreliable," the expert added.

"Therefore, dear Olena Prytula and Sevgil Hayretdın Qızı Musaieva, you are not the only ones to have questions to plausibility of the IMI's rating," Popova concluded.

As earlier reported, on June 8, Kyiv hosted the presentation of results of an annual sociological survey organized by the KMIS entitled Is There Free Speech In Ukraine? on order of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) and the Information Security NGO.

Between May 10 and June 6, 2018, the KMIS conducted an all-Ukrainian survey entitled Ukrainian Population's Opinion and Views (Omnibus) to study opinion of adult Ukrainians. A total of 2,025 respondents from 110 population centers of Ukraine took part in the survey.

Noteworthy is the fact that in compliance with the methodology of the monitoring of online media's news quality used by the IMI itself, unreliable news stories are those to include no source or an improperly specified source. For instance, the news stories like 'British scientists', 'expert believe', 'according to scientists', etc. never refer to any source.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 22, Oliver Money-Kyrle, an Assistant General Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), noted that impunity for crimes against journalists in Ukraine had become a common thing.