Former Constitutional Court judge Viyacheslav Dzhun considers the situation involving dissolution of the Supreme Court of Ukraine a disgrace to the judicial system.

Dzhun stated this in comments to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Honestly speaking, the approach to resolution of the issue of the Supreme Court of Ukraine in the latest version of the Law on the Judicial System is imperfect. They should have regulated it carefully and clearly to ensure that there are no questions. Now, they are unable to clearly define all issues related to the Supreme Court of Ukraine, i.e. who should be dissolved and when. Such a shameful situation for the judicial system has arisen because this issue is not resolved in the law," he said.

Dzhun believes that judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine were right to petition the Constitutional Court to verify the constitutionality of the provisions of the law on establishment of the Supreme Court (the new Supreme Court) while the Supreme Court of Ukraine (the old Supreme Court) remains in existence.

According to Dzhun, the Constitutional Court has no desire to resolve this issue in essence and a decision should not be expected from it in the near future.

"It is obvious that the judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine will be squeezed, they will appeal, and everything will be delayed," he said.

Dzhun added that this problem has been left to take care of itself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former chief justice of the Constitutional Court Ivan Dombrovskyi has expressed the belief that the authorities are seeking to dissolve the Supreme Court of Ukraine by force.