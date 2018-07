The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) intends to return to the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) a draft charge papers against former chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Nataliya Korchak.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB had earlier provided Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko with the draft charge papers against Korchak by evasion of the SACPO.

The NACB is investigating the case upon acquisition of parking lots by Korchak and her relatives for parking undeclared vehicles.