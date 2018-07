The Republic of Poland has extradited to Ukraine former chief accountant of the Ukrspyrt state spirit and alcoholic beverages industry concern, Serhii Bezrodnyi, who is currently on the wanted list and accused of dodging taxes and embezzlement of funds.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

The source said Bezrodnyi was extradited on July 16.

On July 17, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Bezrodnyi and the bail of over UAH 27 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interpol has put former director-general of Ukrspyrt State Enterprise Mykhailo Labutin on the international wanted list, reads a relevant Interpol search notice.

He is wanted on charges of: misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion of property by malversation, if committed in respect of an especially gross amount, or by an organized group; Evasion of taxes, fees or other compulsory payments; Threats or violence against a law enforcement officer; Forgery in office.

Tax police of the State Fiscal Service division in Kyiv Region put Labutin on the wanted list.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food suspended Labutin and appointed Viktor Pankov as interim director-general.

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Oleksii Pavlenko favors privatization of Ukrspyrt.

On December 19, first deputy head of the State Fiscal Service Volodymyr Khomenko said that unidentified people had abducted Labutin from a hospital.

Later on, it turned out that fighters of the special assignment battalion Aydar took him from the hospital to safeguard him at request of Ukrspyrt SE employees.