The daily gas transit through Ukraine has risen by 10% to 300 million cubic meters due to repairs at the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine Maksym Biliavskyi has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2018, Ukraine cut gas transit through its gas transport system under the contract with the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom by 7% or 3,214.582 million cubic meters to 42,488.298 million cubic meters year over year (then it was 45,702.88 million cubic meters).

In 2017, Ukraine boosted gas transit by 13.7% or 11,296.8 million cubic meters to 93,456.9 million cubic meters year over year (82,160.1 million cubic meters).