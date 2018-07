Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak states that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with military machinery and equipment for USD 100 million at the earliest possible time.

The minister said this on the ICTV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poltorak said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was ready to consider not only the issues of aid provision to Ukraine, but also the intensification of Ukraine's accession to the organization.

He also said that in October, Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom will visit Ukraine to tackle the issue of military equipment supplies for the Ukrainian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko considers it necessary to transfer a part of helicopters to be provided under the contract with French Airbus Helicopters for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.