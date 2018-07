Former president of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk has agreed to testify upon the court in favor of former president Viktor Yanukovych accused of high treason.

This was said by Yanukovych's lawyer, Vitalii Serdiuk, at a hearing at the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv on Tuesday, July 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on July 13, Yanukovych's defense met with Kravchuk.

"Leonid Kravchuk agreed to arrive at the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv and testify on events he had information about, in particular, February 2014," Serdiuk said.

According to the lawyer, Kravchuk intends to testify on presence of "the plan for elimination of Yanukovych on the model of Ceaușescu."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the court canceled debates and resumed questioning of defense team's witnesses within the Yanukovych case.

The court intends to complete consideration of the case on July 31 - August 1.