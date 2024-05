Share:













The enterprises of Ferrexpo Group (Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining) for January- December 2023 transferred over 1.93 billion UAH in taxes and fees to budgets of various levels.

This is stated in the company's message.

According to the payment structure, for the reporting period, Ferrexpo Poltava Mining (FPM, subsidiary of Ferrexpo) transferred to the budget of Ukraine taxes and contributions amounting to 1.2 billion UAH, Yeristovo Mining (FYM, subsidiary of Ferrexpo) - around 722.7 million UAH, and Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining (FBM, subsidiary of Ferrexpo) – over 67.8 million UAH.

Poltava Mining paid over 284 million UAH to the local budget, over 164 million UAH to the regional budget, and over 425 million UAH to Ukraine's state budget (33%, 19%, and 48%, respectively). The enterprise's single social contribution amounted to over 265 million UAH.

Yeristovo Mining transferred over 112 million UAH to the local budget, over 64 million UAH to the regional budget, and over 433 million UAH to the state budget (18%, 11%, and 71%, respectively). The enterprise's single social contribution is over 111 million UAH.

Belanovo Mining paid over 57 million UAH to the local budget, over 1 million UAH to the regional budget, and over 4 million UAH to Ukraine's state budget (91%, 2%, and 7%, respectively). The enterprise's single social contribution was over 3 million UAH.

For 2023, FPM paid an environmental tax of over 41 million UAH, land tax of over 104 million UAH, personal income tax of over 232 million UAH, and other taxes and fees of over 31 million UAH. The payment for subsoil use amounted to over 463 million UAH. FYM, for the same period, paid corporate income tax of over 253 million UAH, environmental tax of over 22 million UAH, personal income tax of over 96 million UAH, and other taxes and fees of over 190 million UAH. The payment for land amounted to over 49 million UAH.

The main budget contributions of FBM for 2023 were land payments of over 51 million UAH, personal income tax of over 10 million UAH, and over 1 million UAH of other taxes and fees.