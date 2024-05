Share:













After the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian businessman Igor Kononenko and his Charitable Foundation did not stop supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are engaged in the implementation of social projects.

This time, the commander of one of the military units addressed Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation with a request to purchase the necessary equipment for the unit to perform combat tasks. This is stated in the fund's announcement.

The Foundation has purchased 3 units of 700 Compact Pro charging stations from the project “Sun for the Army”, 2 units of 1400 Compact Pro charging stations from the “Sun for the Army” project and 4 units of solar modules – Solar 120.

The equipment purchased by the Foundation is unique; it is from the Ukrainian developer and manufacturer – “Sun for the Army”. The project’s charging stations are powered by solar energy and are designed to charge various electronic devices such as phones, drones, walkie-talkies, thermal imaging cameras, etc. The main components of the station are solar panels with a total capacity of 100 W and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 760 W*h. It generates 700-800 W of energy, which is enough, for example, to charge up to 50 phones or uninterrupted operation of the Starlink station.

The equipment is already helping the Ukrainian soldiers destroy the enemy.

At the beginning of 2023, the businessman’s Charitable Foundation purchased an industrial capacity generator ALMARAA 28 Standby Power: 28 VA for soldiers of military unit No. 1376, who carry out a combat mission in the east of the country and who asked the Foundation for help.

In the spring of 2023, Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation purchased a batch of first aid kits for Ukrainian defenders. Each first aid kit contains a tourniquet according to the CAT standard, hemostatic agents and bandages for providing emergency care to the wounded directly on the front line.

At the end of last year, the Foundation purchased for the sniper company of the 58th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade a ground control station for drones for the unmanned aerial complex PUNISHER.

Also, Igor Kononenko and the Foundation support Ukrainian culture. The businessman financed the printing of an album with works by students of the famous folk artist Oleksiy Petrenko, who teaches children and adults how to draw free of charge. Thanks to this, the artist’s paintings can be seen in art museums of Ukraine, as well as in private collections in the USA, Australia, Italy, Israel, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan.

Also, Igor Kononenko Foundation continues to support inclusive education in Kyiv, where children with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities study. In particular, together with the Public Organization “U dytiachyh doloniah” (“In Children's Palms”), the necessary funds were allocated for the further financing of the project.

Earlier, Ukrainian defenders received more than 1,000 7th generation CAT tourniquets made in the USA, 1,000 units of Celox hemostatic agent (Great Britain), anti-cold and pain-relieving non-receptor medicines, hygiene products worth more than 65 thousand pounds. Also the Foundation purchased special equipment that not only helps to increase the effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against the enemy, but also saves the lives of soldiers.

At the end of December 2022, Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated an Autel EVO II drone to the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, as well as a generator, battery and tires for the soldiers of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Foundation helped fighters with the purchase of optics for sniper systems.

The Foundation also donated first aid kits, which are designed to put on bandages on wounds and burns in order to stop bleeding and prevent re-infection of wounds. Such first-aid kits have already received bomb shelters in Kyiv, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Territorial Defense Forces.

In addition, Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Vasylkivska Multidisciplinary Hospital of Intensive Care of Vasylkivska CSTY Council, Kyiv City Clinical Oncology Center, Myronivsky Support Multidisciplinary Hospital, Kyiv City Clinical Emergency Hospital, “Okhmatdit” and Chernihiv City Hospital No. 2 depending on the needs and in different volumes, received cardiotonic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiallergic drugs, syringes.