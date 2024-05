The granddaughter of the founder of Chervonaya Kalina Syvy will defend her rights to the sanatorium and will f

The granddaughter of Mykola Syvy, the founder of the Chervona Kalina sanatorium, located in the Rivne region, Kateryna Syvy is determined to defend her rights of rightful ownership to the health resort and battle for the preservation of her grandfather’s medical legacy through it, even in an international court. She reported in an interview on Channel 5.

Kateryna received the right to a controlling stake in the rental company

Sanatorium -Chervona Kalyna after the investor of the facility - the Aregy

Group of companies announced its exit from the project. The latter development was due to raider attacks, the lack of legal protection from the state and in order not to harm the sanatorium as a medical establishment in the community, refused from his share in the OP in favor of the direct heirs of Mykola Sivy.

On May 2, the Supreme Court of Ukraine will deliberate on the case regarding the return of corporate rights to the legal owner of the OP - Areji Yu LLC, which is currently represented by Kateryna. Who hopes that the court will make a fair decision. Otherwise, Sivy’s granddaughter, with the support of the family and the staff of the sanatorium, will defend her rights to the institution in an international court.

“For me now, the meaning of life is to continue my grandfather’s project. And I want the sanatorium to flourish and provide health services to people, and not turn into something of undetermined nature and function. Therefore, here I am, I want to fight for justice and go public to inform people at large on what’s happening regarding the sanatorium, Kateryna said on Channel 5.

On her medical qualifications, she affirmed that she studied at the Rivne Medical College and the Kharkiv Pharmaceutical University, and holds a degree in pharmacy and a speciality as a pharmacist. Her grandfather ,she continued ,was a true example of a medical service provider for her. “During my life, I watched how my grandfather managed the sanatorium. It goes without saying, I tried to emulate him. Always desired to inherit from him this overwhelming desire for justice. For more than 30 years, my grandfather devoted his life to the development of the sanatorium in order for it to thrive. And now my family and I dream of continuing his work.

The granddaughter shared her plans.

Kateryna emphasized that she is currently backed by a team of specialists who worked at Chervona Kalina in the past when it was managed by Mykola Sivy. In addition to being a professional team with extensive experience in the medical field and hotel business they support the family of the founder of the sanatorium. My family and our team - share highly patriotic values . We seek justice, and strive to raise the Red Viburnum to its rightful place.

We have a plan for the development of the

sanatorium, Kateryna said. According to her, this plan is based on the development of the methods and technologies applied at Krasnaya Kalina, which they already have in place.

She reported that the entire team managed to work with the investor of the facility, Aregy Group - an international company, which gave the staff an understanding of how modern sanatorium business should be conducted.

The local specialists after working closely together with international experts in the field developed medical and health protection programs. However, the Aregy Group faced disruptions due to interventions by the raider party that not only paralyzed the work of Red Viburnum but also threatened the very existence of the sanatorium.

Kateryna said that the raiders were particularly active six years ago, when the sanatorium was headed by Mykola Gray. They have tried to take over the enterprise

by hook or by crook . After the death of the founder, his nephew Yaroslav

Syvy, who was subsequently killed in Kyiv region in December 2021, took over the company. His case is still not solved.

In 2022, the rental enterprise attracted the investor Aregy Group, which planned to invest more than $20 million in the health facility. However, the raider attacks, which continued even after the murder of Yaroslav Syvyi, did not allow this to go through.

Unfortunately, in 2023, Aregy Group was forced to stop investing in the

sanatorium project due to raider attacks that started 2 months later. If it weren’t for the

raiders, the sanatorium could already be thriving Kateryna emphasized. According to the granddaughter, the investors turned to the BEP, prosecutors, and state authorities for protection and justice .The employees of the sanatorium even recorded a video of appeal directed to the President of Ukraine with a request to help and protect the sanatorium. However, to date there has been no reaction from the authorities.

As a result, Aregy Group made a decision to withdraw from all projects in

Ukraine and transferred all rights to the controlling stake in OP- Sanatorium

Chervona Kalyna to the direct descendants of the founder of the sanatorium - Kateryna Syvya and her father Yuriy Syvyy.

The incident after the court appeal decision.

However, immediately after the official appeal was issued regarding the transfer of rights to shares to the descendants of Sivoi, the sanatorium was seized by representatives of fraudsters with the help of armed young men and the police. At the time the raiders entered the enterprise (on Friday, April 5, in the

evening - at 19:00) there was no management personnel on the territory of the sanatorium. It was a late hour. Only the medical personnel remained at their workplaces. The new, illegal managers physically assailed the entire team by throwing mud at them and prevented the legal owners, that is, me and my father, to enter the territory. In addition to this he rightful managers are not allowed to go about their duties in the sanatorium, neither are the sanatorium employees ,Kateryna said.

According to her, behind this raider attack is the same group of people from

whom grandfather Mykola Yuriyovych and his murdered nephew Yaroslav Siviy protected the sanatorium in the last two years.

The same fraudsters,with the help of Ruslan Syvy, a politician known for his connections to crime, lured Svitlana Siva (who is the mother of Yaroslav) and Ruslan Syvy, into their ranks. After Yaroslav’s mysterious death, she inherited about 3% of his share, and this was used to practically steal the sanatorium from the direct descendants of the founder, Mykola Yuriyovych Syvy. Svitlana’s last name is Syvyh, but her maiden name is Yuzvyak. It was to her ,an 84-year-old woman, according to the decisions of two courts in Rivne on the issue, that the fate of the OP

,Chervona Kalina has been laying upon.

The raiders use the surname Syvyh and spread information on the Internet that finally the sanatorium Chervona Kalyna has passed to the direct descendants of our family even though they do not allow the real family of the Grays to enter the territory of the sanatorium. They created a blacklist that includes me, my father

and my mother. And we are not even allowed to collect our things from the place. I can’t pick up my office books and documents. I believe that this is absolutely illegal and I hope that justice will be restored after all, the granddaughter of Mykola Syvyi maintaned.

The same notorious team, having seized the sanatorium on the evening of Friday,

April 5,( as is obvious from the messages of the owners of the nearby Vodogray water bottling enterprise on April 24 (at https://www.facebook.com/ChervonaKalyna and Oleg Rybachka https://www.facebook. com/profile.php?id=100011200118688, who quotes Ruslan Syvy,) a member of the fraudsters, have already gone on to their next object of raiding.

Kateryna Siva emphasized that despite the raider attacks on the Chervona Kalyna sanatorium, the family will continue to fight in the interests of maintaining the sanatorium a community medical facility.

We have a team of people who worked in the sanatorium during my grandfather’s time plus a new team. We are supported by the local intelligentsia. Even the famous artist Nataliya Marina Farina has already expressed her

indignation at the sanatorium issue. Many investors has been found who are willing to offer financial assistance. Everyone is first and foremost willing to contribute to the restoration of justice. People understand that this is the future of our country and my grandfather was determined to build it. He went by the motto “I am building Ukraine in Ukraine”.

A large number of people clearly see that a sanatorium should provide medical services and help protect people’s health in the community and not bring pleasure to oligarchs, Kateryna concluded.

As was referred to in various local mass media , “behind the raiding attacks on Chervona Kalina is a group of people led by the ex-leader of the region, and now the head of the State

Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaly Koval, and the deputy of the Rivne Regional Council, Volodymyr Rashovsky”.

The main goal of the raiders is to grab possession of the Chevrona Kalina and build in its place an entertainment complex with cottages for the local elite. For this purpose, companies close to Rashovsky have already purchased plots of land nearby the sanatorium area.

At the moment, through the court trials, the raiders managed to get the 87.6% share of the investor -Aregy Yu, which was part of the Aregy Group, through the 84-year-old Svitlana Siviy, who owned only 3.2% of the leased enterprise. She got her share in Chervania Kalina from her son, ex-director of the rental company Yaroslav Syvyi, who was found murdered in Kyiv region in 2021.

Aregy Group, which in December 2022 became a key investor in the sanatorium project according to Kalina chevrona spokesperson and developed a program for the renovation and development of this facility as a bio-renovation resort in the Rivne region. Investments in the reconstruction of the enterprise were expected to amount to over 20

million dollars. Also, as a result of the development of the sanatorium, the investor planned to create more than 200 jobs, which would provide about UAH 30 million in annual revenues.