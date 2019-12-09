В Pantone представили синий чай в честь официального цвета 2020 года

Институт цвета Pantone и производитель люксового чая Tealeaves установили главным цветом 2020 года синий, и выпустили чай, который при заваривании окрашивает кипяток в синий оттенок 19-4052 Classic Blue. Об этом сообщает Hypebeast. Отмечается, что вкусовой букет чая составлен из ароматных трав, ягод и цитрусовых. Переглянути цей допис в Instagram A partner to Pantone since 2015, @tealeavesco , the luxury tea blender of choice for Michelin-star Chefs and 5-Star hotels worldwide, created the official bespoke tea blend to harmonize the color, aroma, and taste of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. Inspired by the rich symbolism associated with the color, @Tealeavesco’ master blenders have used the highest-grade botanicals to create a wellness-oriented, elegant, and expansive berry mélange with subtle citrus notes. The Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Tea Blend is the epitome of a perfect palate expression of the color, created through the art of blending. #Pantone2020 Допис, поширений PANTONE (@pantone) 6 Гру 2019 р. о 6:38 PST Стоимость за 5 порций трендового чая составляет $6 или $22 за 25 порций. Приобрести его можно только на официальноом сайте. Как сообщали Українські Новини,самым актуальным цветом 2019 года оказался теплый "живой коралл". Также ученые узнали о трудной жизни настоящих вампиров.