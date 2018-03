January Wage Of Reva UAH 36,500, His Deputies From UAH 44,000 To UAH 87,700, State Secretary UAH 75,700

Average Wage Up 17.4% To UAH 8,800 In December

Presidential Administration Chair's Wage UAH 58,300, His Deputies UAH 51,000-UAH 61,800 In November

Kholodnytskyi's Wage UAH 183,000 In November

Lutsenko's November Wage UAH 165,000

November Wage Of Avakov UAH 61,500, His Deputies From UAH 45,800 To UAH 56,000, State Secretary UAH 64,400

Average Wage Up 0.4% To UAH 7,400 In October

Parubiy's Wage UAH 20,200 In October, Heraschenko's UAH 19,700, Syroyid's UAH 17,700

NACP's Chairperson Korchak Receives UAH 107,600 Of Wage In October

October Wage Of Zubko UAH 44,000, His Deputies From UAH 51,100 To UAH 69,200, State Secretary UAH 70,800

Average Wage Up 3.3% To UAH 7,400 In September

Suprun's Wage UAH 28,400 In September, Her Deputies From UAH 27,200 To UAH 36,700

Danyliuk's Wage UAH 40,100 In September, His Deputies From UAH 50,300 To UAH 70,000, State Secretary UAH 66,200

September Wage Of Avakov UAH 48,500, His Deputies From UAH 39,300 To UAH 56,000, State Secretary UAH 39,700

September Wage Of Stets UAH 16,000, His Deputies From UAH 34,400 To UAH 36,100, State Secretary UAH 42,800

Parubiy's Wage UAH 16,600 In August, Heraschenko's UAH 19,300, Syroyid's UAH 17,900

Groysman's Wage UAH 36,000 In August

Avakov's Wage For August UAH 64,300, His Deputies From UAH 44,900 To UAH 114,700, State Secretary UAH 122,900

August Wage Of Stets UAH 15,100, His Deputies From UAH 32,700 To UAH 35,500, State Secretary UAH 39,900

Hrynevych's Wage 37,300, Her Deputies From UAH 27,000 To UAH 80,600, State Secretary UAH 35,300 In August