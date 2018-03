10 Ukrainian Visa Application Centers Will Start Operation In 8 Countries On January 15

Deputy Prosecutor General Yenin: Entry Of Saakashvili In Ukraine Possible On Visa

EU Publishes Decision On Visa-Free Travels For Ukraine

Poroshenko Calling On British Parliament To Allow Visas Liberalization For Ukraine

Cabinet Introduces Free Issuance Of Long-Term Visas To Hungarians

Ukraine-Albania Visa Waiver Agreement Will Take Effect April 1

Thailand Prolongs Free-Of-Charge Procurement Of Visas For Up To 60 Days Till September

European Commission President Juncker: Visa Regime For Ukraine To Be Liberalized Before Summer 2017

Cabinet Endorses Agreement With Albania On Mutual Cancellation Of Visa Requirements

European Parliament To Consider Visa-Free Regime For Ukraine On 18 January 2017

Klimkin Predicts EU To Abolish Visas For Ukrainians By 2017

Poroshenko Asks Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic To Facilitate Completion Of Suspension Mechanism For EU Visa-Free Regime For Third Countries

Poroshenko Calls On EU To Complete Visa Liberalization Process For Ukraine Immediately

COREPER Approves Start Of Negotiations Between EU Council And European Parliament On Visa Liberalization For Ukrainians

European Commission Initiating Introduction Of EUR-5 Payment For Entering Schengen Area For Non-EU Citizens With Visa-Free Rights

EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Confident EU Will Introduce Visa-Free Travel For Ukrainians Soon

France Commits To Promote Abolition Of EU Visas For Ukraine

European Commissioner Hahn Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled All Conditions For Visa-Free Regime With EU

Belgium Supports Abolition Of EU Visas For Ukraine

Poroshenko Expects EU To Consider Mechanism Of Suspension Of Visa Free Travels By November 24