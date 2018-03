DGF Finds Purchaser For Loan Of UIA Secured With 2 Boeing 737-500 Planes

Economy

NBU: PrivatBank Must Sell Bukovel, Building Occupied By 1+1 TV-Channel, UIA's Aircrafts

Economy

Omelian Sues UIA To Protect His Honor And Dignity

Politics

UIA To Charge Passengers Of Domestic And Medium-Haul Flights At Check-In Desks Of Airports From October 1

Politics

UIA To Open Kyiv - Eilat Flight From October 30

Events

UIA Asks Court To Order Infrastructure Ministry, Lviv Airport, Ryanair To Stop Illegal Activities, Compensate UAH 20.05 Million In Losses

Economy

UIA To Charge EUR 20 At Desks Of Airports For Registration For Flight Kyiv - Riga From July 1

Economy

UIA: NABU's Embezzlement Allegations Against State Aviation Service Ex-Head, UIA President And Chief Accountant Exert Pressure On Company

Politics

NACB Serves Ex-Aviation Administration Head, UIA President And Chief Accountant Notices Of Suspicion Of Embezzlement Of Property