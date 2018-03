Klimkin Expects Meeting Of Poroshenko And Trump In Near Future

Politics

Klimkin Not Ruling Out Participation Of USA In Normandy Format

Politics

White House: Trump Reaffirms Desire To Work With Ukraine To Peacefully Resolve Donbas Conflict

Politics

First Deputy Foreign Minister Prystaiko Not Ruling Out Meeting Of Poroshenko And Trump In Near Future

Politics

Poroshenko Counting On Cooperation With New Administration Of U.S. President

Politics

U.S. Vice President Biden Counts On Cooperation Between Ukraine And Trump's Administration

Politics

Trump For Stronger Relations With Russia

World

Poroshenko Hoping For U.S. Assistance In Fight Against Russian Aggression

World

NBU Expects Limited Short-Term Effect Of Results Of U.S. Presidential Election On FX Market

Economy

Trump Wins Presidential Election In USA

World

United States Electing President Tuesday