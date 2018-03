Cabinet Reallocates UAH 430.6 Million To Finance Armed Forces, Military Personnel Training

Economy

Army's Effective Actions Off Avdiivka Result From U.S. Military Instructors' Work - Klimkin

Politics

Defense Ministry: 5 Battalions Of Ukrainian Army Trained By NATO Instructors

Politics

Defense Ministry: Close To 10,000 Reservists Take Part In Training Sessions In 2016

Politics

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Department: Russian Air Force Trains Mass Air Strikes On Strategic Facilities Of Ukraine

Politics

Estonia To Send Its Military Instructors To Ukraine To Train Ukrainian Special Forces Troopers

Politics

20 Canadian Policemen Arrive In Ukraine To Provide Training To Officers Of National Police

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: RF Nuclear Force Intensifies Operational And Combat Training