Avakov Gifts 113 Timepieces Worth UAH 199,900, Poltorak - 347 Timepieces Worth UAH 674,900 In 2017

Politics

Draft State Budget For 2018 Allocates UAH 83.3 Billion To Armed Forces

Economy

Poltorak Assents Allocation Of UAH 1 Billion For Construction Of 100 Residential Hotels For Military Men

Politics

Poltorak Approves Draft Of Retired Officers To Armed Forces In 2017

Politics

Defense Minister: Next Wave Of Mobilization Will Be In Case Of Open Aggression Against Ukraine

Politics

Ukraine Stands By Moldova In Its Intention To Achieve Pullout Of RF Troops From Transnistria