OSCE SMM Restricts Patrolling In Luhansk On November 21-22

Politics

Rada Expands Outlays For Security And Defense By UAH 7.1 Billion

Economy

Cabinet Suggesting Rada Increase Expenses For Security And Defense By UAH 7.1 Billion

Economy

Klimkin Urges UN And ICAO To Develop Preventive Measures Against Possible Threats Facing Civil Aviation