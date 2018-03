Population Sells Currency USD 18.6 Million More Than Buys In February

Economy

NBU Considering Lifting Regulation Requiring Exporters To Sell Foreign Currency

Economy

Hontareva Declares UAH 84 Million From Sale Of ICU Share

Economy

World Bank Advocating Abolition Of Moratorium On Land Sale In Ukraine From 2018

Economy

Higher Economic Court Suspends Kyiv Economic Court's Decision That Canceled Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Retail Facilities At Night

Economy

Kyiv Council Appeals Against Court Ruling Obliging It Terminate Decision Banning Alcohol Sales In Stores From 11 PM To 10 AM

Politics

NBU Receives Documents Necessary To Approve Sberbank Sale From Prospective Buyers On April 10

Economy

Hontareva's Husband Sells 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser For UAH 149,000

Politics

NBU Receives No Official Notification From Potential Investor On Purchase Of Sberbank So Far

Economy

Russian Sberbank Agrees With Latvian Norvik Banka And Belarusian Company To Sell Its Bank Subsidiary In Ukraine

Economy

ICU Consulting Sale Of Sberbank And VTB Bank

Economy

Cabinet Bans Sale Of Food-Imitating Products

Politics

NBU Governor Hontareva Declares UAH 52.6 Million From Sale Of Her Stake In ICU

Economy

NBU: PrivatBank Likely To Be Sold In 2018-2020

Politics

Cabinet To Sell PrivatBank After Stabilisation Of Its Operation

Economy

Kyiv Council To Put Up For An Auction 23 Premises Of Oschadbank Branches

Economy

EX.UA File Store Intends To Sell Domain For USD 1 Million

Politics

Auctions Of Bankrupt Banks' Assets On ProZorro.Prodazhi To Begin In Early November

Economy

Firtash Says Government Refused To Sell OPP In 2012 For USD 1.25 Billion

Politics

Khreschatyk Newspaper Publishes Kyiv Council's Resolution Banning Sale Of Alcohol, Soft Drinks, And Beer In Shops From 23:00 To 10:00