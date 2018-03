Roshen: Drama Theatre on Podil Resumes Performance

Events

Russian Court Prolongs Arrest Of Property Of Lipetsk Confectionary Roshen Until September 13

Politics

Court Extends Freezing Of Roshen's Assets In Lipetsk Until June 13

Economy

Roshen To Stop Production At Lipetsk Confectionary Factory By May

Economy

Poroshenko Declares Control Over 104 Companies

Politics

Russian Prosecutor's Office Fines Roshen’s Lipetsk Confectionery Factory RUB 20,000