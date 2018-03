Cabinet Buys 10 Skoda Superb Cars, 5 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Cars And 4 Volkswagen T6 Minivans For UAH 23 Million

Economy

Police Protection Of Kyiv Region Buys 2 Renault And 12 ZAZ Cars For UAH 3.2 Million

Economy

SBGS Invites Tender For Purchase Of 5 Tractors For UAH 42.4 Million

Economy

NACB Buys 25 Pistols For UAH 1 Million

Economy

SBGS Invites Tender For Purchase Of 27 Trucks For UAH 32.4 Million

Economy

National Police Acquires 4,550 Bodycams And Other Equipment From CDS ua For UAH 34.6 Million

Economy

Information Policy Ministry Invites Tender On 7 Polls For UAH 475,000

Politics

NACB Invites 4 More Tenders To Purchase 12 Pistols For UAH 388,200

Politics

Naftogaz Signs UAH 5 Million Contract With Way Media To Hide Incomplete Building In Kyiv During Eurovision 2017 Behind Decorative Curtain

Economy

DGF Includes 550 Lots In ProZorro.Sale E-Ground To Sell Assets Of Bankrupt Banks

Economy

ProZorro.Sale Holds First Auctions To Sell Assets Of Bankrupt Banks

Economy

Bankrupt Banks Assets Auctions On ProZorro.Sale To Start November 17

Politics

Transparency International Launches ProZorro E-Trading Purchase Supervision System

Politics

Auctions Of Bankrupt Banks' Assets On ProZorro.Prodazhi To Begin In Early November