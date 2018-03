Russian 'Court' In Crimea Sentences Ukrainian Citizen Zakhtei To 6.5 Years In Prison

Politics

MP Dmytrenko Suggesting Rada Allow Some Criminals To Go Home Celebrate Their Birthdays, Other Holidays

Politics

Russian Court In Crimea Sentences Deputy Chairperson Of Crimean Tatars' Mejlis Umerov To 2 Years In Penal Colony Settlement

Politics

Russian Court Sentences Crimean Tatar Mejlis Deputy Head Ciygoz To 8 Years In Prison

Politics

Foreign Ministry Checking Reports About Transfer Of Ukrainian Film Director Sentsov Convicted In Russia To Maximum Security Labor Camp In Irkutsk

Politics

Russian Supreme Court Raises Sentence For Crimean Tatar Zeitullayev From 12 To 15 Years In Prison

Politics

Law Quashing Shortening Of Sentence In Prison Under Savchenko's Law Comes In Force

Politics

Rada Terminates 'Savchenko Law', Which Equates 1 Day Of Pre-Trial Detention To 2 Days Of Actual Prison Sentence

Politics

DPR's "Tribunal" Sentences Ukrainian Scientist Kozlovskyi To 2.8 Years Behind Bars

Politics

Ex-Naftogaz Deputy CEO Katsuba Released From Remand Prison

Politics

Russian Court In Crimea Leaves Crimean Tartar Mejlis' Deputy Chairman Chiygoz In Prison

Politics

Ukrainian Klykh Convicted In Russia Transferred To Chelyabinsk - Lawyer

Politics

Lutsenko: 2,200 Ukrainian Prisoners Forcibly Transferred To Russia To Serve Sentences

Politics

Lawyers Expect Ukrainian Presidential Envoy Jemilev's Son Haiser To Be Released From Russian Prison On November 25

Politics

Russia Refuses To Transfer Crimean Activist Kolchenko To Ukraine

World

Foreign Ministry To Send Protest Note To Russia Over Refusal To Transfer Ukrainian Film Director Sentsov To Ukraine

World

Russia Refuses To Transfer Ukrainian Film Director Sentsov To Ukraine

World

Foreign Ministry: 29 Ukrainian Citizens Illegally Held Prisoners In Russia