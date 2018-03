Population's Debt For Housing And Utility Services Up 14.1% To UAH 32.9 Billion In January

Economy

Ukraine's Population Down By 181,500 To 42.4 Million In January-November

Politics

Purchase Of Currency By Population Exceeds Sales First Time Since January 2015 In October

Economy

Naftogaz Estimates State Arrears On Subsidies To Population For Utility Services At UAH 24 Billion

Economy

Ukraine's Population Down 0.04% To 42.6 Million In November

Politics

Ukraine Pledges To Monetize Housing Subsidies To Population By April 2017 Under IMF Cooperation Memorandum