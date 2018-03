Constitutional Court Declares Taxation Of Pensions Unconstitutional

NBU: Raising Minimum Wage To UAH 4,200 Coupled With Raised Pensions To Inflate Inflation By 1.6 Percentage Points

Cabinet Approves Payment Of January 2018 Pensions By Pension Fund In December

Social Policy Ministry: PF In November To Pay Up To UAH 140 To 3 Million Pensioners For October Pension Markup

NBU: Doubling Minimum Wage To UAH 3,200 Adds 2-2.5 p.p. To Inflation In 2017, Increased Pensions Will Add 0.3-0.6 p.p.

Cabinet Approves Action Plan On Implementation Of State Saving Pension Insurance For 2017-2018

Pension Fund's Chair Zarudnyi: Additional UAH 5 Billion Needed For Pensions Update In October

Pension Reform Increasing Required Period Of Pensionable Service To 25 Years In 2018 And To 35 Years Before 2028 Will Take Effect On October 11

Reva: Government Likely To Begin Introducing 2nd Level Of Pension System In 2021

Cabinet Takes Into Consideration Not All Recommendations Of National Reforms Council Regarding Pension Reform

IMF Not Objecting To Higher Pensions

Additional UAH 11-12 Billion Required For Pension Recalculation In 2017

Cabinet Initiating Abolition Of Taxation Of Pensions For Working Pensioners From October

Groysman Promises Changes In Pension System In 2017

Constitutional Court Finds Unconstitutional Abeyance Of Pension Payment To Ex-Military Employed In Public Sector

Reva: UAH 50 Billion Needed For Pension Recalculation In 2017

Danyliuk: Retirement Age May Be Raised In Frames Of Upcoming Pension Reform

Ukraine Commits Before IMF By 2017 To Adopt Law On Gradual Change Of Retirement Age