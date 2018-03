Lviv Regional Police Office Denies Taking Passport Of Saakashvili

Migration Service Issues 2.5 Million Foreign Biometric Passports Since January

MP Rozenblat Pays Bail Of UAH 7 Million, Refuses To Give Foreign Passports

Migration Service Issues 1.8 Million Of Biometric Foreign Passports Since January

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russian Border Service Bans Entry For Citizens With DPR/LPR Passports

Migration Service Issues 1.2 Million Biometric Foreign Passports From January

Anti-Corruption Bodies Seize 2 Foreign Passports And 1 Diplomatic Passport From Nasirov, He Voluntarily Surrendered 1 Passport To Migration Service

SACPO: Nasirov Has Not Surrendered His British Passport To Investigators

Several Russian Banks Rendering Services To Individuals With "Passports" Of DPR And LPR

Ukraine, Turkey To Agree On Mutual Travels Using Internal Passports

Cabinet By April To Address Issue Of Issuance Of Passports To Citizens Of Ukraine On Terrorist-Held Territories Of Donbas

Cabinet Endorses Procedure Of Provision Of Electronic Digital Signature Services Using ID Cards With Contactless Electronic Media

Cabinet Enables Issuance Of ID Cards For All Citizens Starting November