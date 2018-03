Court Reinstates Sivers As Director Of Anticorruption Legislation Department At Justice Ministry

Court Denies Saakashvili's Claim On Unlawfulness Of Extradition Study Conducted By Ministry Of Justice, Prosecutor's Office

U.S. Returns USD 500,000 To Ukraine In Embezzlement Case Against Justice Ministry Ex-Leadership

Internal Ministry, Justice Ministry To Ban Police Word In Names Of Civil Organizations, Municipal Companies

Justice Ministry Registers Procedure For Verifying Electronic Asset Declarations

Justice Ministry Claims It Has Evidence Russia Began Active Preparation For Crimea Occupation In 2013

Justice Ministry Announces Investment Competition For Lukyanivka And Lviv Remand Prisons

NAPC Approves Procedure For Verifying Electronic Declarations