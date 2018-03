Defence Ministry Intelligence: 2 KAMAZ Trucks Full Of Corpses Of RF Troops Killed In Donbas Sent From Donetsk To Russia

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: 2 Militants Killed, 17 Wounded As Militants Shell Their Own Positions In Donetsk Region

Politics

Defence Ministry Not Considering Another Wave Of Mobilisation In Connection With Events In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: 42 Corpses Of RF Military In Donetsk Morgues

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russian Command Orders To Destroy Files Of Russian Military Killed In Donbas

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Militatns Simulate Sickness, Unwilling To Participate In Combat Action In Donetsk Region

Politics

Defence Ministry: Ukrainian Inspection Not Allowed To Places Of Deployment Of Artillery Systems In Russia's Rostov Region

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: RF Command Forbids Dismissing Servicemen As It Needs To Use Them In Fights In Donbas

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: DPR "Law-Enforcers" Detain Citizens Who Have Relatives In Ukrainian Army

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Russia Uses Humanitarian Convoy To Take Away Bodies Of Killed RF Servicemen From Terrorist-Held Territories

Politics

MoD Intelligence Records 7 Cases Of Militants’ Self-Mutilation December 16-19 To Avoid Fighting Against ATO Forces

Politics

Pakistan Reaches Agreement With Ukraine On Maintenance And Modernisation Of Tanks For USD 600 Million