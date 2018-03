January Wage Of Reva UAH 36,500, His Deputies From UAH 44,000 To UAH 87,700, State Secretary UAH 75,700

Politics

November Wage Of Avakov UAH 61,500, His Deputies From UAH 45,800 To UAH 56,000, State Secretary UAH 64,400

Politics

Hrynevych's Wage 37,300, Her Deputies From UAH 27,000 To UAH 80,600, State Secretary UAH 35,300 In August

Economy

Avakov's Wage For July UAH 53,900, His Deputies From UAH 39,200 To UAH 76,900, State Secretary UAH 53,400

Politics

Nasalyk Withdraws From Cabinet Request To Appoint Yevdokimov Deputy Energy Minister

Politics

Danyliuk's Wage UAH 51,300 In July, His Deputies From UAH 41,700 To UAH 108,700, State Secretary UAH 67,100

Politics

Semerak's Wage For June UAH 43,300

Politics

Cabinet Removes Deputy Energy Minister For European Integration Didenko

Economy

No Hryvnia Emission To Raise Minimum Pay To UAH 3,200 - Reva

Economy

Finance Ministry: Next Tranche Of EUR 600 Million Of Macroeconomic Assistance From EU Moved To 2017

Politics

Danyliuk: Adoption Of Several Laws Needed For Getting Second Tranche Of EUR 600 Million From European Union

Politics

Danyliuk Denies Agreement On Meeting With Russian Finance Minister Siluanov In Germany