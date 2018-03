Talks On Provision Of EU Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine Will Begin After New Year

Economy

Foreign Ministry Refutes Information That Poland's Foreign Ministry Calls Ambassador Deschytsia

Politics

Foreign Ministry: 115 Ukrainian Citizens Arrested/Convicted In Greece On Charges Of Smuggling Of Migrants

World

Foreign Ministry Checking Reports About Transfer Of Ukrainian Film Director Sentsov Convicted In Russia To Maximum Security Labor Camp In Irkutsk

Politics

Foreign Ministry Sees Putin's Statement On UN Peacekeeping Mission In Donbas As Another Attempt To Picture Russia's Aggression As Ukraine's Internal Conflict

Politics

Foreign Ministry: No Ukrainian Citizens Among Victims Of Train Crash In Poland

Events

Klimkin In Letter To New York Times: Global Community Must Conduct Inquiry To Establish Those Responsible For Supplies Of Rocket Technologies To North Korea

Politics

Foreign Ministry Checking Reports About Missing Group Of Ukrainian Seasonal Employees In Finland

Events

6 Ukrainian Citizens Killed In Road Accident In Russia

Politics

MFA Concerned Over Pulling Down Of UPA Memorial In Poland

Politics

Ukrainian Consul Confirms Nine Ukrainian Citizens Are Crewmembers Of Heroes Of Arsenal Ship Wrecked In Waters Near Kerch Strait

Events

EU May Provide Second Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance Of EUR 600 Million To Ukraine In Early 2017

Politics

Poroshenko's Press Secretary Tseholko Accuses Foreign Ministry Of Kyrgyzstan Of Helping Organize Provocation With Pranksters

World

Foreign Ministry Protests Against Transfers Of Ukrainian Convicts From Crimea To Russia

Politics

Foreign Ministry Protests As Consuls Not Allowed To Visit Ukrainian Panov Arrested By Russian Authorities

Politics

Foreign Ministry Expects Next President Of Moldova To Respect Territorial Integrity Of Sovereign States

World

Foreign Ministry Protests Against Another Illegal Humanitarian Convoy Of RF To Ukraine

Politics

Ukraine, Iran To Intensify Political Dialogue

World

Foreign Ministry Condemns Russian Court Decision To Jail Ukrainians Karpiuk, Klykh For 22.5 And 20 Years, Demands Their Immediate Release

Politics

Ukraine's Embassy Sends To Polish Foreign Ministry Note Of Protest Over Destruction Of Ukrainian Insurgent Army Monument