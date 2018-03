Poroshenko To Visit Lviv Region On August 30

Politics

China-Based Shandong Qingneng Power Intending To Build TPP In Lviv Region

Economy

Chinese Grandblue Environment To Build Garbage Incineration Plant In Lviv Region

Economy

Zubko: Stepova Coal Mine Cannot Yet Resume Operation Because Of High Levels Of Methane In Air

Politics

Cabinet Creates Governmental Commission To Investigate Into Explosion At Stepova Mine In Lviv Region

Events

8 Miners Killed, 20 Hospitalized In Stepova Mine Explosion In Lviv Region

Events

Poroshenko Declares March 3 Mourning Day Due To Stepova Mine Explosion

Politics

Polish Man's Body Found In Lviv Region

Events

World Bank, Swiss Cooperation Office To Allocate USD 2.6 Million To Healthcare Reform In Poltava, Lviv Regions

Economy

Court Decides To Evict Russian Culture Centre From Premise In Central Lviv

Politics

Lviv Region Invites Tender For Construction Of Waste Recycling Plant

Economy

International Maple Arch 2016 Military Exercise Starts In Lviv Region

Politics

Frontier Guards Seize Contraband 11.8kg Of Amber From Poland Sejm Member Aide's Car At Checkpoint Krakovets In Lviv Region