Foreign Ministry Negotiating Visa-Free Regime With 27 Countries

Politics

Klimkin Expects Meeting Of Poroshenko And Trump In Near Future

Politics

Klimkin Not Ruling Out Participation Of USA In Normandy Format

Politics

Klimkin Condemns Damage Of Hungarian Flag In Berehove, Zakarpattia Region

Events

Ukraine Stands By Canada In Fight Against Terrorism In Connection With Quebec Mosque Shooting

Politics

Klimkin: No Progress During Discussion Of ‘Roadmap' At ‘Normandy Format' Meeting Of Foreign Ministers

World

Klimkin Sees No Possibility Of Reaching Common Position With Russia On 'Roadmap' For Implementation Of Minsk Agreements

Politics

Foreign Ministers Of Germany And France Suggest Russia's Lavrov And Ukraine's Klimkin Meeting In Minsk November 28 - December 4

Politics

Klimkin Predicts EU To Abolish Visas For Ukrainians By 2017

Politics

Klimkin Observing Progress In Intra-EU Talks On Mechanism Of Suspension Of Visa-Free Travels For Third Countries

Politics

Ukraine Wants Closer Cooperation Between UN And OSCE In Ensuring Peace And Security In Conflict Zones

Politics

Klimkin: Netherlands May Postpone Solution To Ratification Of Association Agreement Until After Elections Set For March 15, 2017

World

Klimkin: Elections In Donbas Possible Only With OSCE Full Access To Ukraine/Russia Border

Politics

Klimkin: Russia Likely To Continue Destabilization In Ukraine

Politics

Russia To Allow Ukrainian Consuls To Visit Journalist Suschenko On October 10-16

Politics

Ukraine Asks Council Of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Muiznieks To Protect Detained Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko’s Rights In Russia

Politics

Council Of Europe To Provide Ukraine EUR 45 Million For Implementing Reforms

Economy

Klimkin Urges UN And ICAO To Develop Preventive Measures Against Possible Threats Facing Civil Aviation

World

Ukraine Warns UN That Russia's Interfering in International Emergency Frequency Poses Threats For Flights Over Black Sea

World

Foreign Affairs Ministry Informs Russia About Arbitration For Violation Of Its Obligations Within UN Convention On Sea Law