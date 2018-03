International Reserves Down 0.2% To USD 18.4 Billion In February

Economy

NBU's International Reserves Up 0.5% To USD 18.7 Billion In October

Economy

NBU Not Expecting Next IMF's Tranche In 2017, Worsens International Reserves Forecast To USD 18.6 Billion At End Of 2017

Economy

NBU's International Reserves Up 3.3% To USD 18.6 Billion In September

Economy

NBU's International Reserves Up 1.3% To USD 18 Billion In August

Economy

NBU's International Reserves Down 0.9% To USD 17.8 Billion

Economy

NBU's International Reserves Up 2% To USD 17.9 Billion In June

Economy

NBU's International Reserves Up 3% To USD 17.6 Billion In May

Economy

NBU International Reserves Up 13.6% To USD 17.2 Billion

Economy

NBU To Boost International Reserves To USD 18.4 Billion After Yanukovych's Money Recovery

Economy

IMF Commences Transfer Of Tranche Of USD 1 Billion To Ukraine

Economy

International Reserves USD 15.5 Billion As At Late February 2017

Economy

Next International Reserves Of NBU Down 4.4% To USD 4 Billion In January

Politics

NBU's International Reserves USD 15.7 Billion As At December 27

Politics

NBU Predicts International Reserves Grow Up To USD 17.2 Billion By 2017 If Receive Next IMF Tranche

Economy

NBU Expecting International Reserves To Reach USD 15.5 Billion In Late September