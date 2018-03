Russia's Humanitarian Convoy Of 42 Trucks Illegally Enters Ukraine

Politics

Russia's Humanitarian Convoy Of 41 Trucks Illegally Enters Ukraine

Politics

40 Humanitarian Convoy Trucks Illegally Enter Ukraine From Russia

Events

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Russia Uses Humanitarian Convoy To Take Away Bodies Of Killed RF Servicemen From Terrorist-Held Territories

Politics

46 Lorries Of Russia's Another Humanitarian Convoy Illegally Cross Into Ukraine

World

Foreign Ministry Protests Against Another Illegal Humanitarian Convoy Of RF To Ukraine

Politics

Russia Sends 40 Humanitarian Convoy Vehicles To Donetsk, Luhansk Regions