NBU: First Deputy Chair Smolii To Start Work As Acting Chair On May 11

Hontareva Planning Long-Term Vacation

NBU To Boost International Reserves To USD 18.4 Billion After Yanukovych's Money Recovery

EBRD Backs Appointment Of Lavrenchuk As NBU Head

NBU Estimates Needs Of PrivatBank In Additional Capitalization At UAH 30 Billion

Hontareva Discusses Her Successor's Candidacy With Poroshenko

IMF Program Will Allow Ukraine To Conduct External Payments During Forthcoming 3 Years

PrivatBank Needs Greater Additional Capitalization

Hontareva Offers Several Candidacies For NBU Head's Post To Poroshenko

Hontareva Decides To Resign May 10

Hontareva Confirms Intention To Resign In Some Time, Submits No Resignation Statement Yet

NBU Denies Resignation Statement Submission By Hontareva

Poroshenko, Groysman, Danyliuk And Hontareva Will Meet To Discuss Cooperation With IMF

NBU: PrivatBank Needs Additional Capitalization

Hontareva Likely To Sign IMF Memorandum Last Time As NBU's Head

International Reserves USD 15.5 Billion As At Late February 2017

IMF Provides Final Memorandum Version March 1

IMF Hopes To Complete Negotiations On 3d Tranche To Ukraine March 6-12

NBU Denies Hontareva's Resignation

NBU Expecting IMF To Allocate Next Tranche Worth USD 1 Billion In Late February - Early March